The Boardroom

The Honey Pie
SHAPER:
Dennis Ellis
DIMENSIONS:
5’9” × 19 1/4” × 2 3/8” – 28L
FIN SETUP:
3 or 5 fin
This is a high performance shape for progressive surfing in good waves. Low volume rails with a single concave running
into a light double. Construction is EPS foam with high grade UV stable Epoxy and full carbon deck. Weight is as low as
possible without sacrificing performance and of course, super strong. We make boards to last and also do a full range of hybrids, longboards and performance short boards in any combination of materials, specialising in high end Epoxy/ EPS and carbons.
EMAIL: ellisdennis.de@gmail.com
CELL: (+27) 83 735 4865
ADDR: 48 Brickmakers Kloof,
South End, Port Elizabeth
WEB: theboardroomsa.co.za
FB: theboardroomsa
IG: dennisellis6393