 
5 hours ago 5 hours ago

The Boardroom

The Honey Pie

SHAPER:
Dennis Ellis

DIMENSIONS:
5’9” × 19 1/4” × 2 3/8” – 28L

FIN SETUP:
3 or 5 fin

This is a high performance shape for progressive surfing in good waves. Low volume rails with a single concave running
into a light double. Construction is EPS foam with high grade UV stable Epoxy and full carbon deck. Weight is as low as
possible without sacrificing performance and of course, super strong. We make boards to last and also do a full range of hybrids, longboards and performance short boards in any combination of materials, specialising in high end Epoxy/ EPS and carbons.

EMAIL: ellisdennis.de@gmail.com
CELL: (+27) 83 735 4865
ADDR: 48 Brickmakers Kloof,
South End, Port Elizabeth
WEB: theboardroomsa.co.za
FB: theboardroomsa
IG: dennisellis6393

Zigzag has NO PAYWALL and we want to keep it that way.

Read more...

Zigzag is committed to producing top quality surf journalism. Since 1976 we’ve been the MOUTHPIECE OF SOUTH AFRICAN SURFING, and at the FOREFRONT OF AFRICAN SURF DISCOVERY. As we grow we’re focusing more attention on important social and environmental issues as they relate to surfing and the ocean, while still delivering the BEST VIDEOS, IMAGES and SURF STORIES to froth you out!

Our content takes a lot of time, effort and money to produce. Advertising doesn’t float the boat alone. We need our audience to back us too. So if you appreciate what we do, come aboard!

THE BEST WAY TO SUPPORT THE ZAG IS TO SUBSCRIBE. You get AFRICA’S FINEST SURF MAGAZINE delivered to you every issue and your contribution keeps the wheels turning across all our platforms: PRINT, ONLINE AND SOCIAL.

 

We offer several DIFFERENT SUBSCRIPTION DEALS and SPECIAL OFFERS to those who sign up for 2 YEARS or on DEBIT ORDER.

subscribe-here

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *