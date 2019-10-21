 
3 hours ago 3 hours ago

The Boardroom The Tokoloshe 

SHAPER: 

Dennis Ellis 

DIMENSIONS: 

5’10” × 19 1⁄2” × 2 3⁄8” – 30L 

FIN SETUP: 

Twin fin 

This has been the one board quiver for several years and like all our models it has been evolving over time with incremental improvements in rocker etc. Originally designed as a small wave hybrid it’s proven to go equally well in waves of consequence. This board is made with EPS foam and top quality epoxy. Lighter, stronger and longer lasting as well as being more eco-friendly. Wave range 1- 8ft for intermediate to advanced skill level. All our boards are made in house using the best available materials with personal cut files saved per customer. 

EMAIL: ellisdennis.de@gmail.com CELL: +27 83 735 4865
WEB: www.theboardroomsa.co.za ADDR: 48 Brickmakers Kloof, South End, Port Elizabeth 

FB : theboardroomsa IG: @dennisellis6393 

Zigzag has NO PAYWALL and we want to keep it that way.

Read more...

Zigzag is committed to producing top quality surf journalism. Since 1976 we’ve been the MOUTHPIECE OF SOUTH AFRICAN SURFING, and at the FOREFRONT OF AFRICAN SURF DISCOVERY. As we grow we’re focusing more attention on important social and environmental issues as they relate to surfing and the ocean, while still delivering the BEST VIDEOS, IMAGES and SURF STORIES to froth you out!

Our content takes a lot of time, effort and money to produce. Advertising doesn’t float the boat alone. We need our audience to back us too. So if you appreciate what we do, come aboard!

THE BEST WAY TO SUPPORT THE ZAG IS TO SUBSCRIBE. You get AFRICA’S FINEST SURF MAGAZINE delivered to you every issue and your contribution keeps the wheels turning across all our platforms: PRINT, ONLINE AND SOCIAL.

 

We offer several DIFFERENT SUBSCRIPTION DEALS and SPECIAL OFFERS to those who sign up on DEBIT ORDER.

subscribe-here

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *