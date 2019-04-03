The Boardroom Seamonkey 

SHAPER:
Dennis Ellis
DIMENSIONS:
5’6”x21”x27/16” -32.5L
FIN SETUP:
Quad
A modern take on an old favourite with double concaves and some other stuff that make this a go-to board in surf under 6ft. Easy paddling with a tight turning radius and loads of drive. Available in standard construction or EPS/epoxy all manufactured in house for top quality.
EMAIL: ellisdennis.de@gmail.com
CELL: (+27) 83 735 4865
WEB: www.theboardroomsa.co.za
ADDR: 48 Brickmakers Kloof, South End, Port Elizabeth
FB : theboardroomsa
IG: @dennisellis6393