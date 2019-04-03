Safari Surfboards Step-up Missile 

SHAPER:
Spider Murphy
DIMENSIONS:
6’8” x 183⁄4” x 23/8” – 29.72L
FIN SETUP:
Thruster
The Step-up Missile is designed for surfers who charge bigger waves. Its an easy paddle with responsive turn to highline when necessary and maintains it’s hold on the heavier section of the wave with enough speed to navigate the wall and stability to maintain the line at the crucial sections giving you the edge when you need it.
