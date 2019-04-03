Safari Surfboards Geo2 

SHAPER:
Spider Murphy
DIMENSIONS:
7’0” x 191⁄2” x 23⁄4” – 40.78L
FIN SETUP:
Thruster
A Semi-Gun with a rounded pin- tail for bigger days. Designed for fast shallow sandbanks of the Durban South Coast, and long point breaks. The Geo2 allows for vertical surfing in the hollowest part of the wave as well as holding a perfect line
in the tube without sliding out. Buttery smooth, lots of drive and loose in the pocket.
