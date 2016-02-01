Safari Surfboards

The GT Twin
SHAPER:
Spider Murphy
DIMENSIONS:
5’11” x 19 5/8” x 2 ¾”
FIN SETUP:
Thruster
The GT Twin has a flat bottom deck with a concave to the rail and deep channels at the back, comes with a set of twin
hatchet fins for fast, off the bottom, release off the top and speed down the line. Ideal winter board for fast waves
and even great on smaller days. A fun, nippy board with performance.
