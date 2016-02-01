Safari Surfboards

Missile
SHAPER:
Spider Murphy
DIMENSIONS:
6’0” x 19” x 2 5/8”
FIN SETUP:
Thruster
The Missile delivers a combination of speed, control and fluid manoeuvrability, taking your surfing beyond what you thought possible. The Missile flies in all wave conditions – as attested by team riders Greg Emslie, Heather Clark and Tasha Mentasti. From the hardened pro surfer to the weekend warrior, Spider has created a model that can be adapted to
suit just about anyone.
EMAIL: boards@safarisurf.com
TEL: (+27) 31 337 4230
WEB: www.safarisurf.com
ADDR: 6 Milne Street, Durban,
South Africa, 4001