Safari Surfboards THE EGG 

SHAPER:
Spider Murphy
DIMENSIONS:
6’0” x 22 1⁄8” x 3”
FIN SETUP:
Thruster
A retro style, combining the best of the past, present and future to create a fabulous, laid-back board for small to medium-sized clean, mellow surf. Soft rails and egg shape make a smooth, flowing ride, the vee in the tail adds manoeuverability. The rounded outline eliminates any potential harm from a sharp, pointed nose, friendly for the whole family.
