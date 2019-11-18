Safari Surfboards Missile 

SHAPER:
Spider Murphy
DIMENSIONS:
5’10” x 19” x 2 3⁄8”
FIN SETUP:
Thruster
The Missile delivers a combination of speed, control and fluid manoeuverability, taking your surfing beyond what you thought possible.
The Missile flies in all wave conditions – as attested by team riders Paul Canning, Royden Bryson, Mike Frew, Heather Clark and Rosy Hodge. From the hardened pro surfer to the weekend warrior, Spider has created a model to suit everyone.
