Safari Surfboards 70’s Fish 

SHAPER:
Spider Murphy
DIMENSIONS:
6’0” X 21” X 2 5⁄8” – 38.96L
FIN SETUP:
Twin or Quad
A blast from the 70’s with a bull nose, full-plan shape, pronounced fish tail, turned down rails into the nose and hidden volume. This board is easy to paddle, easy to surf and covers distance with ease. A real classic finished with appropriate artwork and a high polish, this is all about style.
