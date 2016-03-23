F22
SHAPER:
Peter Lawson
DIMENSIONS:
5’10” x 19” x 23⁄8” 26.75L
FIN SET UP:
Quad or Thruster
I believe in a balanced board. The F22 is a combination of width and volume under the chest, with a medium rocker. The single into double concave through the fins allows for speed and quick release through your turns. Fuller rails tapering off through the tail allows for late take offs. The F22 is suitable for all levels of surfers. Come in and chat to me about your design requirements.
ENQUIRIES
Tel: (+27) 82 441 5347
49 Milne Street
Above Cool Runnings
Durban
Email: peterlawsonsurfboards@vodamail.co.za
1 Comment
Hi,
my name is Elias I lived in south africa for a couple of years but had to move to Europe. But unfortunatly i have not found any cool boards that could compete with yours. So I wanted to ask in you ship boards overseas?
Greetings from Germany