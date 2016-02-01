F22 PERFORMANCE
SHAPER:
Peter Lawson
DIMENSIONS:
5’10” x 18 3/4” x 2 3/8”
FIN SETUP:
Thruster
My customers are going off on this board. I am continually tweaking this model due to all the positive feedback that I have received from my customers. I have dropped the rocker in the nose, pushed the width at the centre further up and included a squash tail. Remember, it is important to chat to your shaper for the correct design requirements for your
new board.
EMAIL:
peterlawsonsurfboards@vodamail.co.za
CELL: (+27) 82 441 5374
ADDR: 49 Milne St, Durban, Above
Cool Runnings