Peter Lawson F22 

SHAPER:
Peter Lawson
DIMENSIONS:
5’11” x 19 1⁄8” x 2 9/16” – 30.3L
FIN SETUP:
Thruster
The F22 is my all round high performance board. I continually modify this board due the positive feedback I receive. The low entry rocker with the correct width and volume under the chest and front foot area, which is slightly forward, is super important for the easy strokes into the waves and late take offs. The rocker has a single into double concave with a slight extra lift through the tail. With these features the F22 has controlled drive and quick releases through the turns in the pocket but can also be pumped from rail to rail to get through the flat sections. The squash tail is the most popular.
EMAIL:
peterlawsonsurfboards@vodamail.co.za CELL: (+27) 82 441 5374
ADDR: 49 Milne St, Durban, above Cool Runnings