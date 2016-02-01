Lampeez Shapes

Hi-Five
SHAPER:
Lamps
DIMENSIONS:
5’9” x 18 ¾” x 2 3/8”
FIN SETUP:
5 fin
Fast and manoeuvrable with good control. The Hi-Five maximises what you can do on a well designed board. With more than 38 years of experience, 12 years of that specialised in epoxy, you can be sure of a quality product. Price for PU from R4 900, epoxy from R5 900 excl. design, fins and freight. Local courier R200 per board. International freight by air from
R500 per board.
EMAIL: Lampzshapes@gmail.com /
koontour@yahoo.com
CELL: Lamps (+27) 82 799 8080
Kevin Olsen (+33) 6263 28759
(+33) 5587 26009
WEB: www.lampzshapes.co.za
FACEBOOK: Lampz shapes surfboards