THE DIET PLONKA
SHAPER:
Lamps
DIMENSIONS:
Custom dimensions.
FIN SETUP:
3, 4 or 5 fin
A user friendly board for all round conditions. Designed and tested by Kevin Olsen in France. My most popular model since 2009. Available in regular polyester or epoxy. An epoxy board is light, under 2.2kg for a 6’0” and is more durable. Epoxy will out last any polyester board at similar weight. Epoxy-pu foam, has the same feel and flex as regular polyester and can be repaired in the same way.
ENQUIRIES:
Lampeez shapes
East London, South Africa
Cell: (+27) 82 799 8080
E-mail: Lampzshapes@gmail.com
Web: www.lampzshapes.co.za
1 Comment
Hi there don’t know if u would remember me my name is Donovan Mckew I used to surf with u in the 80 my uncle Spotty Watt used to shape boards I used to live in the quigney. Iam very interested in your DIET PLONKA I now live in CAPE TOWN