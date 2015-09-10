Lampeez Shapes

THE DIET PLONKA

SHAPER:

Lamps

DIMENSIONS:

Custom dimensions.

FIN SETUP:

3, 4 or 5 fin

A user friendly board for all round conditions. Designed and tested by Kevin Olsen in France. My most popular model since 2009. Available in regular polyester or epoxy. An epoxy board is light, under 2.2kg for a 6’0” and is more durable. Epoxy will out last any polyester board at similar weight. Epoxy-pu foam, has the same feel and flex as regular polyester and can be repaired in the same way.

ENQUIRIES:

Lampeez shapes

East London, South Africa

Cell: (+27) 82 799 8080

E-mail: Lampzshapes@gmail.com

Web: www.lampzshapes.co.za