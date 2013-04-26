Lampeez Shapes

SHAPER:

Lampies

DIMENSIONS:

5’9” x 18’ 3/4” x 2’ 3/8” – or custom made to your requirement

DESIGN:

Diet Plonka

Multi-carbonfibre stringer and XPS foam/epoxy. The Diet Plonka is designed and tested by Kevin Olsen in France and is shaped by Lamps in SA. New model out soon called the 345 model. High performance taken to a new height. Lampeez shapes, where form meets function since 1987.

Browse lampzshapes.co.za for video’s of how these boards are made.

ENQUIRIES:

Lampeez Shapes

12 Recreation Road

Unit no 6

East London

Cell: (+27) 82 799 8080

E-mail: info@lampzshapes.co.za

www.lampzshapes.co.za