SHAPER:
Lampies
DIMENSIONS:
5’9” x 18’ 3/4” x 2’ 3/8” – or custom made to your requirement
DESIGN:
Diet Plonka
Multi-carbonfibre stringer and XPS foam/epoxy. The Diet Plonka is designed and tested by Kevin Olsen in France and is shaped by Lamps in SA. New model out soon called the 345 model. High performance taken to a new height. Lampeez shapes, where form meets function since 1987.
Browse lampzshapes.co.za for video’s of how these boards are made.
ENQUIRIES:
Lampeez Shapes
12 Recreation Road
Unit no 6
East London
Cell: (+27) 82 799 8080
E-mail: info@lampzshapes.co.za
www.lampzshapes.co.za
2 Comments
Hi there you most probably won’t remember me but I used to surf with you in the 80 my name is Donovan McKew lived in the qiugney my uncle spotty watt used to shape boards rainy was my cousin and also surfed with Bruce Corby and Wayne botha I’m interested in your diet plonka I stay in cape town
Pls get back to me