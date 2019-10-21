HAYDENSHAPES UNTITLED 

SHAPER:
Hayden Cox
DIMENSIONS:
5’7” – 6’2”
FIN SETUP:
Thruster
“Untitled” is a lively board that defines speed, versatility and fun. Having a slightly fuller plan shape, this winged swallow tail shortboard has a deep single concave to vee that gets you up to top-speed in the mushiest of conditions. Leaning on that higher tail rocker throughout your turns, on Untitled, you turn with confidence in a very reactive and tight arc. It is a board that can ride a flatter less powerful wave with plenty of paddle, speed and performance, although it will still have plenty of controlled response in a more curved section of a wave.
EMAIL: jarrod@oceanandtrails.com TEL: (+27) 21 556 8172
WEB: www.oceanandtrails.com