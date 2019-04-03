GRAHAM SMITH SURFBOARDS The Saint 

SHAPER:
Graham Smith
DIMENSIONS:
5’81/2” x 183/8” x 25/16” – 25.7L
FIN SETUP:
Thruster
The Saint was developed for Matthew McGillivray. We paid attention to what Matt elaborated he needed out of a board. Developed for beach breaks, this board will allow you to surf in the pocket with ease. It has a tucked under rail which is crucial when engaging your turns, as this allows you to roll the rail over easier in and out of turns.
