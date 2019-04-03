 
GRAHAM SMITH SURFBOARDS The Saint 

SHAPER: 

Graham Smith 

DIMENSIONS: 

5’81/2” x 183/8” x 25/16” – 25.7L

FIN SETUP:

Thruster

The Saint was developed for Matthew McGillivray. We paid attention to what Matt elaborated he needed out of a board. Developed for beach breaks, this board will allow you to surf in the pocket with ease. It has a tucked under rail which is crucial when engaging your turns, as this allows you to roll the rail over easier in and out of turns. 

EMAIL: info@grahamsmithboards.com

TEL: (+27) 31 368 4022

WEB: www.grahamsmithboards.com 

