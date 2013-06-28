Gotcha Surfboards

SHAPER:

Surf HQ Gotcha Files

DIMENSIONS:

6’0″ x 20″ x 2 1/2″

DESIGN:

Gotcha Girl

Gotcha has the cross-section between feminine and performance just right for the girls. By adding a bit more foam to the width and keeping the floatation upfront in the nose, this is an easy paddler that you’ll be able to catch more waves on in most conditions SA has to offer.

This board is versatile across all levels of surfer and great to turn, meaning you’ll have more control of your board, and most importantly, have more fun than ever.

Gotcha Girl models are from R3150 including basic spray, fins and FREE delivery anywhere in the RSA.

ENQUIRIES:

The Surf HQ

65 Brickhill Road

Durban

Open Sundays

Tel & Fax: (+27) 31 3687568

Facebook Group: Surf HQ

E-mail: surfhq@telkomsa.net

www.surfhq.co.za