GRAHAM SMITH SURFBOARDS

SHAPER:
Graham Smith
DIMENSIONS:
5’10” x 19” x 2 3/8”
DESIGN:
The Ignite
With my recent travels to Europe with Jordy I found most pros had adjusted their boards and were stretching out the bottom curves, plus adding a bit more area all round. Ignite is my latest edition designed from that trip, speed is a manoeuvre all on its own! So this summer get a board that will be great in small to head high waves.
ENQUIRIES:
Tel: (+27) 31 368 4022
E-mail: geeforceone@gmail.com
Web: www.gstarsurf.blogspot.com
