GRAHAM SMITH SURFBOARDS

SHAPER:

Graham Smith

DIMENSIONS:

5’10” x 19” x 2 3/8”

DESIGN:

The Ignite

With my recent travels to Europe with Jordy I found most pros had adjusted their boards and were stretching out the bottom curves, plus adding a bit more area all round. Ignite is my latest edition designed from that trip, speed is a manoeuvre all on its own! So this summer get a board that will be great in small to head high waves.

