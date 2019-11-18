 
Firewire Hydroshort 

SHAPER: 

TOMO 

DIMENSIONS: 

5’4″ to 6’2″ 

FIN SETUP: 

5fin 

This is the next generation Tomo shortboard design. Inspired by the functional aesthetic of the Hydronaut, the Hydroshort is tuned for maximum performance in small to medium waves. The Hydroshort has an incredible rail to rail flow and low swing weight at the front end which translates to a feeling of instant response. Coupled with a clean, continuous, medium rocker curve and the quad inside single concave, the Hydroshort is ready for maximum wave attack with tremendous burst of speed. 

EMAIL: 

surfshop@countryfeeling.co.za

CELL: (+27) 42 293 1679 Michael

WEB: www.firewiresurfboards.com

ADDR: Country Feeling Surfshop, Jeffreys Bay 

