Dutchie Surf Designs

PITBULL
SHAPER:
Dutchie
DIMENSIONS:
5’11” x 19 ¼” x 2 ¼” – 28.5L
FIN SETUP:
Thruster
This ultra modern performance shortboard features a wider plan shape allowing you to ride this model 1 inch shorter than
usual. Decreased rail length while maintaining drive and speed through turns. A low entry along with deep single concave
for speed with vee and flip in tail rocker for critical turning ability in the pocket. Low boxy rails for reliable stable volume and forgiveness. Designed for explosive performance surfing from hard carves to above the lip.
