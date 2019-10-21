 
3 hours ago 3 hours ago

DUTCHIE COSMONAUT 

SHAPER: 

DUTCHIE 

DIMENSIONS: 

5’8” x 20 3⁄8” x 2 3⁄8” – 32L 

FIN SETUP: 

Twin (Futures, FCSII, FCS fusion) 

The evolution and modern version of a classic fish now referred to as “modern retro”. A little nostalgia with a modern day twist makes this board perfect for all round 1-4ft surf (speed generating). Single to double to vee concave bottom creates lift as opposed to the old school hulled bottoms. Beginner to advanced surfers can benefit from this shape. Fun, what surfing should be! Offered in sizes from 5’5” – 28 liters to 6’3” – 40.5 liters. 

EMAIL: info@dutchie.co.za
CELL: (+27) 83 580 0551
WEB: www.dutchie.co.za
ADDR: no.43 Stella Park, 57 Stella road, Montague Gardens 

 

