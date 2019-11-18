 
DUTCHIE HOLLOW POINT 

SHAPER: 

Dutchie 

DIMENSIONS: 

5’5”x203⁄4”x23⁄8”–30.5L 

FIN SETUP: 

Thruster or Quad 

The successful small wave design “the Bullet” now even deadlier than before. Using the same user-friendly attributes for gutless surf but improving on the responsive features with modern rocker, foil, rails and concave, perfect for a go-to board in summer conditions.

Try in modern EPS and EPOXY construction for extra lightness and spring flex. Beginner to advanced surfers can benefit from this shape. Fun, what surfing should be! 

EMAIL: info@dutchie.co.za

CELL: (+27) 83 580 0551

WEB: www.dutchie.co.za

ADDR: no.43 Stella Park, 57 Stella road, Montague Gardens 

