Colby

SUPER FISH

SHAPER:

Kevin Colby

DIMENSIONS:

6’0” x 20” x 21⁄2”

FIN SET UP:

Quad with a 10” box

If you are looking for an easy to ride performance surfboard that will increase your wave count then the Super Fish is for you. The fuller outline and smooth rocker makes this board incredibly easy to ride. The double concave provides greater speed and acceleration. The double wings in the tail area decrease the tail area and this allows the board to bite in the bottom turn and release quickly through the top turn.

ENQUIRIES:

Tel: (+27) 31 337 0914

Cell: (+27) 82 337 5378

E-mail: kevin@42surf.com

42 Surf

42 Brickhill Road,

Durban