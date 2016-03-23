 
Colby

SUPER FISH

SHAPER:
Kevin Colby

DIMENSIONS:
6’0” x 20” x 21⁄2”

FIN SET UP:
Quad with a 10” box

If you are looking for an easy to ride performance surfboard that will increase your wave count then the Super Fish is for you. The fuller outline and smooth rocker makes this board incredibly easy to ride. The double concave provides greater speed and acceleration. The double wings in the tail area decrease the tail area and this allows the board to bite in the bottom turn and release quickly through the top turn.

1 Comment

  1. richard brink
    30 April, 2017 at 7:10 pm · Reply

    do you have one in stock?
    I need to trade a pristine Safari mini mal
    could you give me an idea of nett price?
    I will be in durbs mid June

    Doc Richard Brink

