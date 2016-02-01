 
Clayton Surfboards

COSMIC

SHAPER:
Clayton Nienaber

DIMENSIONS:
6’6” x 21 ¾” x 2 7/8” – 44.8L

FIN SETUP:
Thruster

The Cosmic is a performance and mini version of our performer longboard. It is easy to paddle and glides into waves due to the fuller nose. The pulled in round tail helps to make turning the board easier. The Cosmic is the perfect board to up your wave count and enjoyment out in the ocean.

EMAIL: cindy@claytonsurf.co.za
TEL: (+27) 31 368 4825
WEB: www.claytonsurfboards.co.za
ADDR: 44 Milne street, Durban
Central, 4001

