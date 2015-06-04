Clayton Surfboards

SWIVEL

SHAPER:

Clayton Nienaber

DIMENSIONS:

6’2” x 20” x 2 3/8” 31.8L

FIN SETUP:

Thruster, Quad or 5-fin

This is a forgiving board, with a full plan shape for stability and easy paddling. The single into double concave and its modern medium to full rails allow this model to perform like a modern shortboard. The medium entry rocker makes it suitable for most surf conditions. Ride it slightly longer than your normal length. Ridden by beginners to advanced surfers. The model can be upsized for bigger surf and comes with a 5-fin setup as standard.

