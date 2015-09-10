RETRO FISH
SHAPER:
Clayton Nienaber
DIMENSIONS:
5’6” x 20” x 2 5 ⁄ 8 ” 35 L
FIN SETUP:
Twin
An updated version of a timeless classic with its crazy beak nose, wide fish tail and flat deck giving maximum volume for floatation and speed. The traditional dropped rails and “V” in the tail area combined with the forward twin fins adds to the unique looseness of the board. Ridden by surfers at all levels from small to medium size surf. Test ride available.
Hey. I was looking at the retro fish surfboard and was wondering if you could give me a quote?
Regards William