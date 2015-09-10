Clayton

RETRO FISH

SHAPER:

Clayton Nienaber

DIMENSIONS:

5’6” x 20” x 2 5 ⁄ 8 ” 35 L

FIN SETUP:

Twin

An updated version of a timeless classic with its crazy beak nose, wide fish tail and flat deck giving maximum volume for floatation and speed. The traditional dropped rails and “V” in the tail area combined with the forward twin fins adds to the unique looseness of the board. Ridden by surfers at all levels from small to medium size surf. Test ride available.

