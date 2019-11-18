 
Channel Islands Rocket Wide 

SHAPER: 

Brit Merrick 

DIMENSIONS: 

5’8” x 19 1⁄2” x 2 1⁄2” – 30.3L 

FIN SETUP: 

5 Fin 

Introducing the Rocket Wide in Spinetek. The Rocket Wide features a wider tail block to skate across flat sections and a wider nose area to accommodate for better paddle power. It’s a shorter, wider skate machine designed to lift the fun factor when the waves are not at their best. So don’t let those small days get you down cause the Rocket Wide is ready for blast off! From R8999. 

EMAIL: info@cisurfboards.co.za

CELL: (+27) 82 453 4361

WEB: www.cisurfboards.com

FB: channel.islands.surfboards

IG: @cisurfboards_africa 

