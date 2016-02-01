 
Tofinho Beach Cottages

Nothing beats the view of Mozambique’s most famous surfing spot right at your doorstep. Tofinho Beach Cottages will allow you to watch the morning waves while you relax on the veranda and when conditions are ideal, which they often are, you can just grab your board and go! With so much more to offer, Tofo has lovely open beaches for swimming, interesting reefs for fishing, snorkelling and scuba-diving. An array of little restaurants can be found close to the local market and sometimes live local music will allow you to continue the sway out of the water.
Tofinho is a kilometre South of Tofo, 500km north of Maputo and is easily accessible with a normal sedan vehicle – no 4×4 needed. With self-catering cottages, the friendliest staff and even fully catered tours offered on request, this would definitely be a trip worth taking.

ENQUIRIES:
TEL: Gideon (+27) 81 438 5511
TEL: Ricardo (+258) 842 9922 83
EMAIL: info@tofo.co.mz
WEB: www.tofo.co.mz

