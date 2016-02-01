 
11 hours ago 11 hours ago

Swell Eco Lodge (Transkei)

Swell Eco Lodge offers exclusive Transkei Wild Coast accommodation surrounded by three world-class waves. Within 15 minutes of the lodge, these world-class beach and point breaks boast spectacular, untouched beaches where families, friends and non-surfers can also enjoy the surroundings. The lodge offers modern stylish interiors and traditional Xhosa exteriors and is ideal for couples, groups and families who want to experience the true natural beauty of the Wild Coast while enjoying the comfortable luxuries everyone deserves on holiday. Join us and enjoy pure relaxation and fun while supporting a green way of life.

ENQUIRIES:
EMAIL: info@swellecolodge.com
WEB: www.swellecolodge.com
TEL: (+27) 72 346 5636 – Lee-Ann Sanders
(+27) 82 893 7717 – Justin Sanders

Zigzag has NO PAYWALL and we want to keep it that way.

Read more...

Zigzag is committed to producing top quality surf journalism. Since 1976 we’ve been the MOUTHPIECE OF SOUTH AFRICAN SURFING, and at the FOREFRONT OF AFRICAN SURF DISCOVERY. As we grow we’re focusing more attention on important social and environmental issues as they relate to surfing and the ocean, while still delivering the BEST VIDEOS, IMAGES and SURF STORIES to froth you out!

Our content takes a lot of time, effort and money to produce. Advertising doesn’t float the boat alone. We need our audience to back us too. So if you appreciate what we do, come aboard!

THE BEST WAY TO SUPPORT THE ZAG IS TO SUBSCRIBE. You get AFRICA’S FINEST SURF MAGAZINE delivered to you every issue and your contribution keeps the wheels turning across all our platforms: PRINT, ONLINE AND SOCIAL.

 

We offer several DIFFERENT SUBSCRIPTION DEALS and SPECIAL OFFERS to those who sign up for 2 YEARS or on DEBIT ORDER.

subscribe-here

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *