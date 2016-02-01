Swell Eco Lodge (Transkei)

Swell Eco Lodge offers exclusive Transkei Wild Coast accommodation surrounded by three world-class waves. Within 15 minutes of the lodge, these world-class beach and point breaks boast spectacular, untouched beaches where families, friends and non-surfers can also enjoy the surroundings. The lodge offers modern stylish interiors and traditional Xhosa exteriors and is ideal for couples, groups and families who want to experience the true natural beauty of the Wild Coast while enjoying the comfortable luxuries everyone deserves on holiday. Join us and enjoy pure relaxation and fun while supporting a green way of life.
ENQUIRIES:
EMAIL: info@swellecolodge.com
WEB: www.swellecolodge.com
TEL: (+27) 72 346 5636 – Lee-Ann Sanders
(+27) 82 893 7717 – Justin Sanders