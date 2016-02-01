SURFED OUT JBAY

Surfed Out J-Bay provides a warm and hearty home literally a stones throw from the famous Supertubes and Point surf spots in J-Bay. Whether you are a group of surfers on a trip or a family on vacation, a couple of friends spending some time here, a business group involved in the WSL Surf or SA comps, or just touring our beautiful coastline, our accommodation is suited. The main suite is upstairs and completely private, however the other rooms are airy and spacious and there are another two bathrooms on this level. Excellent sea views of The Point from both levels. The kitchen is fully equipped and leads out onto a very large balcony for those good evening barbeques and a chill area under a stretch tent. This 6-sleeper home is secure and safe with on-site parking.
ENQUIRIES:
HOSTS: Jeff and Liza Westwood
ADDR: 48 Keurbooms st. Jeffreys Bay
CELL: (+27) 82 97 0592 / (+27) 83 489 2585
WEB: https://web.facebook.com/SurfedOutJBay/
EMAIL: liza@scarletmoon.co.za