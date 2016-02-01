SALTY JACKAL (Swakopmund)

Namibia’s haven for surfers craving desert waves while enjoying Swakopmund and activities nearby. Salty Jackal
Backpackers boasts a laid back, personal atmosphere where you mingle with fellow surfers, sharing sessions and fun times.
– Free WiFi
– Safe storage for boards and wetsuits
– Board and wetsuit rental, surf lessons, guided
surf trips
– Self-catering kitchen, braai area and sign-up dinners
– Walking distance to beach, dunes, supermarkets,
restaurants, pubs, surf shops
– Airport transfers from Walvis Bay available
– Rates (off-peak season): Dorm, twin, double room, private
flat (R200 – R500 p.p.) – every fourth night booked is free
and we include a student discount.
ENQUIRIES:
TEL: (+264) 81 465 1465
EMAIL: info@saltyjackal.com
FACEBOOK: @saltyjackal264
INSTAGRAM: @saltyjackal264
ADDR: 37 Anton Lubowski Ave, Central Swakopmund