MANTIS AND MOON ( UMZUMBE BEACH )

Come one come all, lovers of the sun and sea. Mantis and Moon Backpacker’s shall set your surfing spirit free!

2 minutes’ walk from Umzumbe Beach, surf your heart out in the barrel of the day while your better half stretches out and her worries disappear with amazing yoga and aerial in our magical Yoga Sanctuary. Eat, drink and be merry, this holiday escape you will remember forever. Connect and be inspired by globe trotters from all over the world.
Adventure through the Mantis Jungle and as your head reaches the pillow you’ll realise the stuff that dreams are made of.    

ENQUIRIES:
TEL: (+27) 39 684 6256 / (+27) 79 114 6609
EMAIL: info@mantisandmoon.net / hello@hohm.yoga

