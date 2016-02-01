 
10 hours ago 10 hours ago

Elands Bay guesthouse

Plenty accommodation options from R250 to R2950 (See website for details).
The Main House, Annex’s and Point Cottage options are all fully furnished and equipped.
Self catering with braai facilities.
Facilities include: Free WiFi, DSTV in all units, swimming pool, games room with pool and table tennis tables, a pet friendly option and 200m from the point.

ENQUIRIES:
TEL & FAX: (+27) 22 972 1229
EMAIL: info@elandsbayguesthouse.co.za
WEB: www.elandsbayguesthouse.co.za
ADDR: Elands Bay Guesthouse
184 Kreef Road
Elands Bay, Western Cape, South Africa

Zigzag has NO PAYWALL and we want to keep it that way.

Read more...

Zigzag is committed to producing top quality surf journalism. Since 1976 we’ve been the MOUTHPIECE OF SOUTH AFRICAN SURFING, and at the FOREFRONT OF AFRICAN SURF DISCOVERY. As we grow we’re focusing more attention on important social and environmental issues as they relate to surfing and the ocean, while still delivering the BEST VIDEOS, IMAGES and SURF STORIES to froth you out!

Our content takes a lot of time, effort and money to produce. Advertising doesn’t float the boat alone. We need our audience to back us too. So if you appreciate what we do, come aboard!

THE BEST WAY TO SUPPORT THE ZAG IS TO SUBSCRIBE. You get AFRICA’S FINEST SURF MAGAZINE delivered to you every issue and your contribution keeps the wheels turning across all our platforms: PRINT, ONLINE AND SOCIAL.

 

We offer several DIFFERENT SUBSCRIPTION DEALS and SPECIAL OFFERS to those who sign up for 2 YEARS or on DEBIT ORDER.

subscribe-here

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *