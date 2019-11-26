 
54 mins ago 54 mins ago

Ocean Vinyl Surf Wax

 

Ocean Vinyl Surf Wax was born out of the need to brew our own locally made EXTRA STICKY surf wax for our local surfing community. By infusing our special blend of natural mineral waxes with extracts from the Aloe Vera plant, known for its great skin benefits, we have created an insanely sticky wax which will deliver ultimate performance when you really need it.

Our temperature-sensitive formula easily connects to the surface of your board and once you enter the water the wax cools down to create a longer lasting traction surface for optimum grip. By using this unique formula we have minimised the wax from degrading off your board and into our oceans, making our carbon footprint smaller on our delicate environment. #Keepitonyourboardnotouroceans

ENQUIRIES:

WEB: info.oceanvinyl@gmail.com

TEL: (+27) 81 430 2402

FB: Ocean Vinyl Surf Wax

Zigzag has NO PAYWALL and we want to keep it that way.

Read more...

Zigzag is committed to producing top quality surf journalism. Since 1976 we’ve been the MOUTHPIECE OF SOUTH AFRICAN SURFING, and at the FOREFRONT OF AFRICAN SURF DISCOVERY. As we grow we’re focusing more attention on important social and environmental issues as they relate to surfing and the ocean, while still delivering the BEST VIDEOS, IMAGES and SURF STORIES to froth you out!

Our content takes a lot of time, effort and money to produce. Advertising doesn’t float the boat alone. We need our audience to back us too. So if you appreciate what we do, come aboard!

THE BEST WAY TO SUPPORT THE ZAG IS TO SUBSCRIBE. You get AFRICA’S FINEST SURF MAGAZINE delivered to you every issue and your contribution keeps the wheels turning across all our platforms: PRINT, ONLINE AND SOCIAL.

 

We offer several DIFFERENT SUBSCRIPTION DEALS and SPECIAL OFFERS to those who sign up on DEBIT ORDER.

subscribe-here

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *