GREENFIX SURF WAX

• 100% NATURAL! The French connection!
• Derived from exclusively natural, non-toxic ingredients, reducing our environmental footprint. Greenfix is committed to a clean enviromental future, using no petrochemical paraffin wax.
• We produce eco-friendly products with a natural fresh scent that is exceptionally sticky, producing great traction and durability in all conditions.

• The range of surf waxes include: Ice Cold -10°c Cold 10 -14°c Cool 14 -18°c Warm 18 – 24°c Tropical + 24°c Base Coat

• Our packaging is made of paper from managed forests, PEFC label and printed using vegetable based inks by a certified green printer.

• Do the right thing, help keep our oceans clean. Go Greenfix.

ENQUIRIES:

EMAIL: surfnsportza@gmail.com TEL: +27 21 556 7679

