Wave Wizards Club Contest #2

“The second Wave Wizards Surf Club event of the year was held at the pristine Bronze Beach, Umhlanga on Sunday 2 April and hosted an extensive crowd with close to 60 entries. Families and supporters were treated to bright sunny skies with temperatures reaching highs of 30 deg. Wind direction changed a few times but remained pleasantly moderate and contestable, with tricky 2-3 ft waves on offer for the excited surfers who were rewarded with awesome prizes from Lizzard and Hurricane Surf.

The Premier Open Men Division was extremely close between Matt Kruger and Rory Gibson. Less than half a point determined Matt to victory. Rory had the better wave selection overall but Matt showed slightly better rail and critical surfing. Rory has been plagued with surfing injuries having recently broken his collar bone and compressed discs in his back. Rory was also voted “Core Surfer of the Event’ for his consistency and doing so well despite his setbacks. Shane Sykes posted the highest score (7.5) in the heat but failed to get a backup in time placing him third. Dan Redman was exceptionally close behind in fourth. Less than one point divided all four surfers.

Tyde Lee Ireland was the clear winner in the U18 boys division posting total heat scores of more than 3 points ahead of surfers Richan Van Reenen, Jaime Irvine and Jordan Boshoff. Tyde was delighted with his win after having placed second a few contests in a row.

The Masters are often more competitive than the ‘groms’ and so as expected there was fierce rivalry out at back line. Carl Roux and Mike Frew were fighting it out for the win and it was Carl that just pipped Mike by less than half a point. Chris Knutsen and Rein Van de Wall surfed well into third and fourth.

Kirsty Delport was the outstanding winner in the open ladies division. Posting a heat score of 13.5 ahead of her competitors Olivia Brand, Teal Hogg, Katt Steffen and Maya Attfield.

Jordan Boshoff from Shelly Beach is showing a lot of improvement in his surfing and won the U14 division with a heat score of 11.5. Julian Carbonal placed second ahead of some brave young ladies that joined in and wanted to take on the boys. Gabi Herbst came third, Kira Attfield fourth and Maya ‘Smurf’ Potgieter placed fifth.

Conditions were extra challenging for the girl surfers and in the U16 division Maya Attfield won ahead of Cassidy Wilson. The three young U12 girl surfers were very courageous and paddled relentlessly against the side wash. Gabi Herbst came first, with Kira Attfield and Maya Potgieter following.

One of the highlights of the event was the sizeable amount of young u12/novice surfers that came to surf the event alongside their Dads who surfed in the Masters division.

Six little guys took part in the U12 boys division. Young rising star Thor Knutsen (10 yrs) put on an impressive display posting high scores of 7.5 and 6.5 with whoops of delight coming from spectators. Not surprising as his father ‘The Fox’ Chris Knutsen is 4 x World Champion and multiple SA Champion. Other fearless surfers placing were Julian Carbonel, Dylan Edwards, Tyrone Newell, Tristan Frew, Troy Taylor.

The Novice Boy division had the frothing Dads paddle out to ‘caddy’ for their kids and the tiny gutsy surfers did not disappoint. Ashton Sangster (6 yrs) won all his heats, and it was very close for the placings between Damien Frew, Indie Van de Wall (whose Dad had one of the highest scoring waves of the day) and Trent Loureiro who all tried their very best in difficult surf.

All in all a wonderful vibe down at the beach.

“Wow what a day! Absolutely epic to see so many young surfers and their dads surfing,” said club Chairman Jestyn Viljoen. “This is what our club is all about – getting the kids to join in and surf in a fun–filled family day. The turn out today was remarkable and our surf series for 2017 is well under way. It was especially great to have Sharon Van De Wall with us – while Paul is in hospital – to help with prize giving. Thanks to all involved”