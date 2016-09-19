VISSLA 2016 ISA World Junior Games – Day 1 & 2

The opening of the 2016 VISSLA ISA World Junior Surfing Championship took place on this past Saturday, 17 September. The Championship was officially declared open in the town of Ribeira Grande in the Azores, marking the largest gathering of junior surfers in the history of the event. After the Opening Ceremony, 12 heats of u/18 and u/16 boys took to the water at the two podiums in decent swell and fun waves.

Praia do Monte Verde presented challenging conditions that shaped Day 2 of the competition. With large tide swings, a dying swell and a brief afternoon storm front created less than ideal conditions. A new swell trickled in in the afternoon with a promising forecast keeping the competitors excited for the days to come. On Monday and Tuesday, the swell is expected to pick up with a new long period swell arriving late Tuesday afternoon, set to bring in some large surf on Wednesday.

Our Zaffa team kept fantastic team spirit on the opening days of competition. In the u/18 boys Joshe Faulkner snagged a heat win whilst Adin Masencamp came second in his heat. Bevan Willis and Jordy Maree are yet to surf. In the u/16 boys Max Elkington and Sebastian Williams won their respective heats with Angelo Faulkner advancing with a second place. Kody Oberholzer can will be hitting the water later today. Our u/16 girls, Kai Woolf and Kirsty McGillivray both advanced alongside Sophie Bell in the u/18 girls division. Crystal Hulett came fourth in her heat and will be looking to fight through the repo rounds.

All the best to the team! Catch the team live HERE.