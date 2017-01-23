Twiggy Finds His New Poison

PCB ‘Twig’ Press Release

Surfing icon Grant ‘Twiggy’ Baker is appointed as Poison City Brewing’s newest brand ambassador.

Two-time Mavericks winner and Big Wave World Tour champion, Twiggy Baker is well known for his energetic style, aggressive approach and his knack for outriding the competition.

And just when we thought he couldn’t get cooler, Twiggy will now be the new brand ambassador for craft beer brewery, Poison City Brewing.

Like Twiggy, Poison City Brewing is Durban born and bred. Its creators Graeme Bird and Andre Schubert live, surf and dream Durban. And together they’ve created exceptionally well-made craft beer – beer made for people who give a damn about what they drink, beer that never compromises on taste or quality, beer that lives where edge meets class, and beer that plays tribute to the soul of Durban.

Not the clichéd Sunshine City/Zulu Kingdom bullshit, but the real Durban – the Durban that makes its own rules, expresses its own unique personality, and never ever prostitutes itself to conformity.

Successfully launched in Durban in October 2015, Poison City brews are already wildly successful with surfers, skateboarders, musicians and other interesting people. In August of 2016, Poison City Brewing hit the streets of Jozi, and has gained a solid following in some of the city’s unique outlets. They’ve also been cooking in the J-Bay and Cape St. Francis area since September 2016, and have just started supplying Cape Town with some great outlets lined up for the near future, including the killer new bar SurfaRosa (#SurfHarD).

Poison City Brewing already have three great brews on the market, The Bird Lager, The Punk Rocker (an English Pale Ale), and their new Belgian Wit, The Kiff. They’re also about to release their flagship brew, The Other Bird, which is an Czech Dark Lager brewed by the Prague based master brewer, Ladislav Vesely.

The partnership is a match made in surfer heaven, as both Poison City Brewing and Twiggy believe in freedom, anarchy and keeping it real. As Twiggy commented, “Poison City Brewing is as Durban as it gets and it’s great to see Durban and its people being successful and taking on not just the rest of South Africa but the world as well. Durbanites and South Africans should support each other – and if one of us does well, back them 100%, and this is what I want to see happen with Poison City Brewing.”

Graeme Bird, Poison City Brewing’s co-founder, is just as excited, “We’re stoked to have one of Durban’s global surfing icons representing our brand. I’ve known Twiggy since he was 16 and he’s undoubtedly the most committed, hardest charging surfer I’ve ever met. But more than that, he’s a proud positive South African who’s embraces and vocally supports the new South Africa.”

Before even signing on the dotted line, Twiggy was already a Poison City Brewing fan, “The beer is amazing, and its unique taste hits all the right spots, depending on the mood. I love ‘The Punk Rocker’ for those afternoon sessions around the braai after a great morning of surfing the KZN coast, and ‘The Bird’ is great for when I’m heading out on the town and need a few beers to get me warmed up and ready to get down.”

As the talented Twiggy works his way towards an Eddie title, a third Mavericks win and a second World Tour championship, Poison City Brewing will be right there with him, reminding the world that Durban is home to the world’s greatest surfers…and craft beer.