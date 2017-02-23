Rolling Retro Date Changed Again

Breaking News!

The 2017 Rolling Retro will be shifting once again, due to onshore winds, cold weather and a massive swell. Organizers, Captain Kai (Photo attached, by Saskia Koerner) and Robby MacDonald, stated that the event has a reputation to uphold, as the best beach day of the year and with the westerly winds predicted, this will not be the case on Saturday. Some will be happy, others sad, but one thing is for sure, when it does run it will be the raddest day of surf, sun and party of the year!

Remember that this year’s the theme is Punk! There will be incredible prizes for the best dressed man and lady – so get your threads ready. Mix n Blend have been confirmed as the after party main act, with Dj Ike playing vinyl during the day and in the evening.

The event is proudly supported by El Jimador Tequila and Striped Horse Beer, so expect a very good party, with the bars opening at midday till late. The Lifesaving club will be selling food and drinks, with a card machine available, though we suggest packing cash!

Parking is always very busy, so we suggest lift clubs, taxi’s and Uber rides! (Also please don’t drink and drive!) Entries for the surfing, bodysurfing and bodyboard will be on the morning, with registration opening at 8am. Entry costs – R150 per person (You get use of one of the amazing retro Surfboards).