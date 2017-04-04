R10 000 To One Junior Girl And Boy For Wave Of The Winter

Full Press Release Below:

“Soul House, Durban’s upmarket self-catering surf lodge, in partnership with Global Pump, are proud to introduce the Wave of Winter Grom Competition.

The competition is open to boys and girls younger than 16 and we are looking for photos or videos of the biggest wave ridden – anything you submit must be big and have the WOW factor.

For that, we are putting up a purse of R20 000 – R10 000 for one girl and one boy for the best and biggest barrels or turns!

“What we are looking to achieve with this event is to stoke and inspire young Groms to push themselves past their comfort zones, start charging bigger waves than ever before” said Rene Terblanche from Soul House

“As a business we were looking to give back to our local community. We think we have found a unique and exciting way for us to support the Groms and blow up their stoke. We would like to promote unknown surfers where everyone can compete on an equal footing”

“We have also partnered with Focus Trust Believe and Waves School of Surfing to bring one of the most exciting chances for any young underground surfer to make a name for him or herself.”

The competition provides a great platform for kids to be seen and potentially land new sponsorships. It also gives the grom an opportunity to network with photographers and videographers, giving them both the mutual benefit of increased exposure on the South African surf scene.

All you have to do to enter is to add a photo of yourself on the Soul House Facebook page” target=”_blank”>Facebook page with a short description of yourself and where you are from, before 30 April 2017. Then you have until 31 August to submit your best wave of the winter, photo or video, after which the sponsors will judge the outright winners.

Show us your stoke!”