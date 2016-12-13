Lizzard Hurricane Summer Surf challenge Results

Find out what went down at the Lizzard Hurricane Summer Surf challenge held this past weekend the 10th – 11th December.

“Over 100 entrants participated in the 2016 Lizzard Summer Surf competition which was the opening event for the Umhlanga Summer Festival hosted by Just Juice.

Conditions on Saturday were very tricky with rain and small 1-2 foot surf. But Sunday turned on and surfers were greeted with glassy 3-4 ft waves with very little wind.

The Open Men Division was won by Ballito local Richard Kidd who displayed solid consistent surfing over the two days and took home R5000 cash from Lizzard for his efforts. Mt Moreland surfer Matt Kruger was thrilled to place second and pocket R2500 as it was his first competition in many years. Chad du Toit from the Berea placed 3rd for the third year in a row and vows he will be back next year for a win. Dan Redman got fourth place and shared the balance of R2500 with Chad.

Cape Town surfer Natasha Van Greunan showed some real talent and not only took home the win in the Open Ladies with R2500 from Hurricane, but also won a further R1000 cash from Zigzag magazine for being the surfer who stood out over the weekend. Runner up for the R1500 from Hurricane was Lynne Mackey, and Nicole Pallet took home 3rd with R750, and Heather Clark from South Coast 4th with R250 cash.

Hurricane Surfboards awarded the custom made board valued at R5200 to Matt Kruger as the surfer who not only surfed brilliantly, but also has a great attitude and approach to people and the ocean.

The Just Juice Tag event was again the highlight of the weekend with local Umhlanga Club ‘Wave Wizards’ taking on their fierce rivals from North Beach Durban ‘North Swell Club’. Local Beyrick de vries came alive and posted a 9 point ride helping the on form team to victory. Team mates Dan Redman, Matt Kruger, Mikey Venter and Teal Hogg were all smiles knowing they had won the lions share of the R10 000 prize money. Northswell Club placed second, the Masters Team 3rd and the Grom Team 4th.

‘It is such a pleasure to see so many families all joining in together and having fun in the ocean,” said Wave Wizards Club Chairman, Jestyn Viljoen. “The conditions this year were not exceptional but we still saw some outstanding surfing on show. Big thanks to the judges, committee and lifesavers who all helped out in making this year another huge success’.

MASTERS MEN WINNERS: Rob Moore Boyle, Gary Van Weirengen, Andrew Banks and Paul Canning

OPEN MEN: Richard Kidd, Matt Kruger, Chad du Toit and Dan Redman

OPEN LADIES: Natasha Van Greunan, Lynne Mackay, Nicole Pallet and Heather Clark

U18 BOYS: Koby Oberholzer, Adin Masencamp, Luke Thompson and Calvin Goor

U18 GIRLS: Tyla Gormley and Peta Ann Rens with Natasha Van Greunan, Kayla Nogueira, Jenna Unsworth and Olivia Izzard

LONGBOARD MEN: Brad Weare, Brandon Jackson and Stanton Ashton

NOVICE BOYS: Mathew Coetzer, Andre Venter, Sergio Nogueira and Matt Canning

NOVICE GIRLS: Maya Potgieter and Gabbi Herbst

U14 BOYS: Dom Southwood, Luke Thompson, Mathew Coetzer and Tide Lee Ireland

U14 GIRLS: Kayla Nogueira, Jessie Powell, Mayah Potgieter and Gabbi Herbst

WAVE WIZARDS TEAM WINNERS: Dan Redman, Matt Kruger, Beyrick de Vries and Mikey Venter

For full results and pictures please go to http://www.umhlangafestivals.co.za/

Or facebook: https://www.facebook.com/UmhlangaTourism

Or Instagram: @umhlanga_tourism