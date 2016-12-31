Young Shredder Cleans Up After Elands Bay Fishermen

Young shredder, Adam Faclier, cleaned up after the fishermen in Elands Bay for a chance to win a new Firewire in our Tuffy Clean Your Beach Campaign.

“This is my little grom , Adam Faclier , enthusiastically cleaning up all the plastic and glass bottles left by the fisherman in Elands Bay after crayfish season.

We always make an effort to do little cleanup every time we visit . Pick him pick him,please!

He is an amazing little surfer already at7yrs old who’s inspiration is Kanoa Igarashi.

He would love nothing better than to win one of Kelly Slater’s FireWire boards.

Thanks so much.”