‘Turdy’ River Gets A Cleaning

Please find my entry to the “Clean my beach” competition with Tuffy/Firewire/Zigzag.

We have completely revived our beach path from the Nahoon Mouth Bowling Club to Nahoon Beach (Via the world famous “Turdy” – Grom initiation infested pit/river)

We removed in excess of 80 refuse bags of bottles, plastic, paper, condoms etc. Just from along the beach path. We have also cut back all the overgrown bush along the path. It is looking better than it did 30 years ago!!!

Once again the whole community is able to use the shortcut down to the beach

I am really wanting to add to my Firewire quiver.

