Tackling The Source

Wasim Kadri decided to nab some trash before it made it’s way into our beautiful ocean. Check out his unique and powerful entry in our Tuffy Clean Your Beach campaign:
“G’day young lads of Zigzag Mag,
I’d like to present my take on the ‘Clean Your Beach’ competition featured in your mag.
Its important to note that although this is a competition, the purpose of my actions were solely because this is my current area of residence and thus I feel it my human obligation to beloved Earth to maintain it whenever & wherever possible.
My approach is that since this CUD (Canal of Utter Disgust); positioned about +-5km from False Bay ); runs into a vlei which inevitably channels into the ocean, I am in fact cleaning my ocean at a more root cause! …Right?”