Slumtown Brother Bags Some Trash

Matthew Birkholtz put together this epic video of his Slummies beach clean up and is now in the running to win a brand new Firewire for December’s edition of the Tuffy Clean Your Beach Campaign.

“Hey Zigzag

Please check out the video I put together from my beach clean up mission at Nahoon in East London!

I started surfing after wanting to get off the concrete (skateboard) and do the same thing on a wave, all I need is a new Firewire to set off this new found passion!

Thanks for promoting the beach clean up, if everyone did it we wouldn’t have so many pollution issues or degrading marine life!

For the Love of the Game

Shot Zig Zag, Firewire and Tuffy”