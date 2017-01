New Year – Clean Diaz Beach

Our first entry for January 2017 comes from Erin Slattery and friends who decided to go into the New Year with a positive impact on our environment. They cleaned Diaz beach of Mossel Bay and now stand a chance to win this month’s Firewire in the Tuffy Clean Your Beach campaign.

“Fun team effort cleaning Diaz beach, Mossel bay after new years day. All to reduce our carbon footprint, set a better example to litter bugs whilst cleaning all the left over fireworks and checking the swell.”