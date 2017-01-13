Nahoon Beach Video Entry

Ralph de Kramer put together this rad video of him cleaning Nahoon Beach with the trusty car guard, Chris. Not only did they collect a bunch of rubbish but they sorted it for recycling too.

“I really enjoyed making this video, and Chris the Car Guard that helped me is a legend. If I win the new firewire I will give him my old surfboard and a wetsuit that will fit him. I will send you guys video/photographic evidence to show that I am true to my word.

Thanks for this competition guys, I think it is awesome in encouraging people to enter and clean up their beaches. Even if I don’t win I know that I made a difference in trying to help the environment.

Peace

Ralph de Kramer”