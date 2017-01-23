Looking After Cape Town

Jamie Cloete felt so inspired after cleaning his beach that he wrote a poem afterwards! Check his entry below!

“Dear Zag

Thanks for giving me the incentive to clean up my beach! I had some great interactions with strangers who encountered me in the process. I hope it has inspired them, I will certainly do it again off my own bat!

After the cleanup I was inspired to write this poem:

Where the wind Blows

Left by careless hands it disappears

but is that really so

further up the beach it flies low across the sand

at times into the water where it rises with the tide

or covered in the dunes to be discovered by an innocent child

or perhaps a bird who tries to eat it

internal sabotage wings lifeless on the beach

it’s up to us to stop the mess before it stops us

children of nature rise up

your mother loves you.”